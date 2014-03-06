CHICAGO, March 6 Robert Ray, chief executive officer of CME Group Inc's planned European exchange, has died at age 60, the futures market-operator said on Thursday.

No details on the cause of death were immediately available.

Ray, a managing director and CEO of CME Europe, had been working to launch CME's London-based exchange, its first exchange abroad. The launch, initially planned for September, has been delayed by regulatory issues.

Ray previously was responsible for CME's business and sales strategy in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, according to a biography on the company's website. He began working for the Chicago Board of Trade in 2002 and served as vice president for equity business development. CME acquired the CBOT in 2007.

Ray formerly had worked for Robertson Stephens Inc and Dean Witter Reynolds Inc, according to the company biography.