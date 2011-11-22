LONDON Nov 22 The CME Group, the
world's leading derivatives market place, is on target to launch
cleared over-the-counter gold in Europe by the end of 2011, and
wants to boost the number of contracts it clears, a top official
said on Tuesday.
"We're on track for our European clearing house to be able to
clear gold, just as we already offer that in the U.S. with our
U.S. clearing house," Harriet Hunnable, CME managing director
for metals, told Reuters.
"We're looking to add to the number of contracts that we
clear through both our U.S. clearing house and also through CME
Europe," she added, without giving further details.
CME Group Inc said in June it aimed to expand its clearing
service to over-the-counter base metals products in the United
Kingdom, in a race for a market seen growing due to regulation.
The London Metal Exchange (LME) said in May it was
considering building its own clearing house, sparking interest
from potential suitors for the world's biggest industrial metals
exchange.
Analysts have said CME Group is likely to be among the
suitors. Hunnable declined to comment.
"I can't address that speculation at the moment on the LME,"
Hunnable told Reuters Insider television.
"There is a lot going on in the exchange space...but I
really can't comment on what will happen in the future, but we
are focussed on the growth of our business and investing in that
at the moment."
That includes launching an option on the CME's steel
contract this week, she said.
"That's a reflection of customer demand," she said.
"Our physical consumers in the U.S. who are trying to manage
their exposure to the steel price, which is very volatile, want
to have options so that they can manage risk...and CME group is
going to provide that."
(Reporting by Susan Thomas and Camila Reed; Editing by Alison
Birrane)