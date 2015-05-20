FRANKFURT May 20 CME Group Inc. said on
Wednesday it would launch eight new European power futures
contracts on CME Europe from June 15 to meet interest in newly
emerging, traded electricity markets.
The global futures market operator said the contracts for
German, Italian, Spanish and French futures had been authorised
and approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority and would be
distributed via the Trayport platform alongside other exchange
products.
Power markets in Europe are increasingly connected via
border interconnectors, driven by traders' interest and helped
by IT systems that can factor in existing bottlenecks and
provide better usage of the existing infrastructure.
"As European Power markets evolve with supply and demand
changes and the impact of renewable energy, CME Group is
committed to providing effective, relevant tools tailored to the
risk management needs of our regional energy customers in those
markets," said Cees Vermaas, Chief Executive Officer, CME
Europe.
The contracts are for base load, 24-hour supply, and peak
load, day side supply meeting higher demand, and are all cash
settled against the leading power auctions for each market.
CME also recently launched European natural gas futures, so
the new slate of contracts can be traded in tandem in markets
where asset classes are closely connected.
Electricity in Europe also is correlated to hard coal and
carbon emissions trading, depending on the specific fuel mixes
of national markets.
The CME announcement came on the day when new ways of
handling cross border power flows are enacted by transmission
grid firms and energy exchanges in a process called flow-based
market coupling in the French, Benelux and German electricity
sectors.
This, along with less advanced measures in wider Europe, is
meant to change wholesale price patterns and allow operators new
trading opportunities, not least as more renewable power volumes
are released out of price support schemes and enter the traded
markets.
CME, while also a big energy player in gas, coal and crude
oil, refined products and biofuels, in continental Europe is
competing with local market leader the EEX Group, and
with Nasdaq Commodities.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)