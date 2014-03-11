BRIEF-Platinum Equity to buy Staples' business in Australia and New Zealand
* Platinum equity to acquire staples' business in australia and new zealand
LONDON, March 11 U.S. Exchange Group CME said on Tuesday it had received regulatory approval from Britain's Financial Conduct Authority for a London-based derivatives exchange.
The Recognised Investment Exchange will launch on April 27 and will list commodity products, the company said in a statement.
CME plans to launch a full suite of foreign exchange futures products on the same date, provided final regulatory approval over certain operational clearing conditions is given, it added.
March 13 Intel Corp has had a tough time squeezing value out of recent mega-deals, putting some pressure on the success of its proposed $15 billion acquisition of Israeli car-technology firm Mobileye NV.
