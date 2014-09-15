CHICAGO, Sept 15 CME Group Inc's
president of clearing and chief operating officer will move into
expanded roles at the world's largest futures exchange operator
and be replaced by other executives, the company said on Monday.
CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade and New York
Mercantile Exchange, said it overhauled its leadership structure
"to better meet the needs of its global customer base." The
Chicago-based company has been focused on a strategy of
international growth, launching its first overseas exchange in
London this year.
Kim Taylor, who was president of CME Clearing for seven
years, will become the head of "all of the company's operational
functions globally," including clearing, operations and
technology, according to a statement. Taylor, 53, will be
replaced as head of CME clearing by her deputy, Sunil Cutinho,
43.
Bryan Durkin, who served as COO for seven years, will become
CME's first chief commercial officer to "maximize customer
satisfaction and retention," according to the statement. Durkin,
53, will be replaced as COO by Julie Holzrichter, 46, who had
been senior managing director of global operations.
The announcements came after CME said last month that its
chief financial officer will retire at the end of the year and
be replaced by his deputy.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Marguerita Choy)