* CEO says pricing looks "fine" despite sagging volumes
* CBOT wheat contract may share stage with Black Sea -CEO
CHICAGO May 8 Phupinder Gill, the new chief
executive of CME Group, said on Tuesday the massive
exchange operator would not try to compensate for sagging
trading volumes with widespread fee increases for customers.
It was the latest sign that Gill, who took the reins at CME
earlier than expected this month, does not plan to significantly
change the company's direction.
In his first public comments as CEO, he said he would
continue to focus on expanding CME's international and
over-the-counter businesses.
"By and large the prices are fine exactly where they are,"
Gill said in a webcast of the UBS Global Financial Services
Conference in New York.
Gill faced questions about pricing as trading volumes have
suffered from expectations that interest rates will stay at
rock-bottom levels and from a loss of confidence in futures
markets following the collapse of brokerage MF Global last
autumn.
CME's first-quarter 2012 volume averaged 12.3 million
contracts per day, down 11 percent from a year earlier.
Regarding pricing, Gill, a CME veteran known for colorful
language, joked the company likely has "the most confusing fee
schedule in the entire world."
The exchange operator acquired the confusing schedule when
it bought the Chicago Board of Trade in 2007, he said, adding
that was "the only downside from buying them."
In other news, Gill said CME's Chicago Board of Trade wheat
contract may eventually lose its standing as the sole benchmark
for global wheat prices due to increased consumption of Black
Sea wheat.
CME plans to launch Black Sea wheat futures in June to
reflect the growing importance of the region in grain production
and exports. Wheat from countries like Russia and Ukraine has
become increasingly important to importers in the Middle East
and North Africa.
"It may be that the benchmark product is no longer what's
traded over here but rather a combination of grades that more
accurately reflects consumption," Gill said.
