* CEO says pricing looks "fine" despite sagging volumes

* CBOT wheat contract may share stage with Black Sea -CEO

CHICAGO May 8 Phupinder Gill, the new chief executive of CME Group, said on Tuesday the massive exchange operator would not try to compensate for sagging trading volumes with widespread fee increases for customers.

It was the latest sign that Gill, who took the reins at CME earlier than expected this month, does not plan to significantly change the company's direction.

In his first public comments as CEO, he said he would continue to focus on expanding CME's international and over-the-counter businesses.

"By and large the prices are fine exactly where they are," Gill said in a webcast of the UBS Global Financial Services Conference in New York.

Gill faced questions about pricing as trading volumes have suffered from expectations that interest rates will stay at rock-bottom levels and from a loss of confidence in futures markets following the collapse of brokerage MF Global last autumn.

CME's first-quarter 2012 volume averaged 12.3 million contracts per day, down 11 percent from a year earlier.

Regarding pricing, Gill, a CME veteran known for colorful language, joked the company likely has "the most confusing fee schedule in the entire world."

The exchange operator acquired the confusing schedule when it bought the Chicago Board of Trade in 2007, he said, adding that was "the only downside from buying them."

In other news, Gill said CME's Chicago Board of Trade wheat contract may eventually lose its standing as the sole benchmark for global wheat prices due to increased consumption of Black Sea wheat.

CME plans to launch Black Sea wheat futures in June to reflect the growing importance of the region in grain production and exports. Wheat from countries like Russia and Ukraine has become increasingly important to importers in the Middle East and North Africa.

"It may be that the benchmark product is no longer what's traded over here but rather a combination of grades that more accurately reflects consumption," Gill said.

(Reporting By Tom Polansek; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)