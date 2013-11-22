By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 22 CME Group Inc, the
world's largest futures exchange operator, may consider minor
modifications to its plan to raise fees for traders in response
to complaints from customers, a futures executive who met with
company officials said on Friday.
However, the operator of the Chicago Board of Trade and
Chicago Mercantile Exchange will not cancel its first
substantial fee increases in five years, said Leslie Rosenthal,
a managing member for brokerage Rosenthal Collins Group.
Rosenthal, a former CBOT chairman, met with CME executives
on Thursday after he circulated a letter within the futures
industry calling for the company to delay fee increases
announced last week.
"The message that we got from the exchange staff is that
this is a long overdue procedure that they think puts them into
a standard that other exchanges have," Rosenthal said.
"The message was, 'We'll listen to things that can be
changed in the spirit of cooperation,' but they're not going to
back off it," he said.
CME on Nov. 12 said it would begin charging fees to those
who distribute its market data. The fees took effect immediately
for new data users and can be delayed until 2015 for existing
users who qualify for a waiver.
The exchange operator also plans to increase transaction
fees next year for nearly all its major products.
Brokers objected to the changes amid concerns they will
increase costs and drive traders out of the markets.
CME declined to comment on the meeting with Rosenthal but
said it will proceed with the fee adjustments. The exchange
operator has said it was "mindful and sensitive" of its clients
when determining the changes.