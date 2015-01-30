(Adds comments from companies)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Jan 30 GFI Group Inc
shareholders on Friday voted down a proposed takeover by CME
Group Inc, the companies said, opening the door for a
hostile bid from rival BGC Partners.
CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange operator,
for months has been locked in a bidding war for GFI Group, a
derivatives broker, with BGC Partners Inc.
Michael Gooch, GFI Group's executive chairman, said he was
disappointed shareholders rejected the CME deal. The company
plans to "explore strategic alternatives with any and all
interested parties to maximize shareholder value," according to
a statement.
Chicago-based CME Group first agreed to acquire GFI Group
last July for a total of around $820 million. In September,
inter-dealer broker BGC Partners topped CME Group's initial
offer in a hostile bid.
BGC Partners' latest offer to acquire GFI Group for $6.10
per share is scheduled to expire on Tuesday.
"Our tender offer is the only viable option for GFI
stockholders seeking to maximize the value for their shares,"
said Howard Lutnick, BGC Partners' chief executive officer.
CME Group had pursued GFI Group to acquire two units of the
company that would have allowed CME to expand its reach in the
European energy and global foreign exchange markets.
CME Group had planned to spin off GFI Group's wholesale
brokerage business to a private consortium controlled by GFI
Group management, including Gooch.
CME Group and GFI Group "each determined that terminating
the merger agreement and related transactions was in the best
interest of their respective companies and shareholders at this
time," CME Group said.
GFI Group's stock price has climbed 80 percent since the day
before CME announced its takeover offer in July. CME Group
shares have advanced about 15 percent over the same period,
while BGC Partners' shares are down slightly.
