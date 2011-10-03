* CME to more than double gold collateral from members

* Level raised to $500 mln from $200 mln

* Analysts said move could ease margin-related selling (Adds byline, details throughout)

By Frank Tang

NEW YORK, Oct 3 CME Group Inc (CME.O), the biggest operator of U.S. futures exchanges, said it will more than double the amount of physical gold it can accept from its clearing members as collateral.

CME Group said in a statement dated Friday that it would increase the amount of bullion its customers can post as collateral to $500 million from $200 million, effective Monday.

The Chicago-based company said that the change will allow market participants to better manage their risk and to take advantage of lower gold lease rates.

"I think that it really shows that people in the gold market want to use gold more efficiently," Harriet Hunnable, CME Group's managing director of metals products, told Reuters.

She said that more exchange customers are using gold as collateral but declined to disclose how much bullion the exchange currently held.

"We are very comfortable with the amount of gold that we hold as collateral," Hunnable said.

Placing physical gold as collateral is highly effective for market participants in a low interest-rate environment, she said.

Unlike Treasuries or equity investments, gold is a non-interest bearing asset with no interest or dividends.

Hunnable said that CME Group has ensured there is enough liquidity in the physical gold market for its customers to provide bullion to the exchange as collateral.

Analysts welcome the move because investors could now use physical gold instead of just cash to meet margin requirements of other market products.

"It gives gold additional credibility as the alternative currency. It might also lessen liquidation of gold, as it is now used as a margin vehicle so participants are not actually liquidating," said Bill O'Neill, partner of commodity investment firm LOGIC Advisors.

Gold is about 15 percent below its record of $1,920.30 an ounce set early September, after a fourth margin increase this year and heavy bouts of liquidation by hedge funds. (Reporting by Frank Tang; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)