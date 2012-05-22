* CME seeks feedback after expanding electronic trading
* Floor traders want open-outcry pits to open earlier
* Earlier start seen important for crop report days
By Tom Polansek and Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, May 22 CME Group, fresh off
increasing electronic trading hours for grain futures and
options, has asked for feedback about longer hours for
open-outcry trading, floor traders said on Tuesday.
The massive exchange operator reached out to market
participants following complaints from floor traders that the
longer electronic cycle will steal volume away from traditional
open-outcry pits, particularly on days when the U.S. government
issues monthly crop reports, traders said.
A grain trader said a CME official called him on Monday
"soliciting opinions" about a possible earlier start to open
outcry trading.
CME officials were set to meet with floor traders about the
issue on Wednesday, traders said.
A CME spokesman said the exchange does not "comment on
rumors or speculation in the marketplace."
CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade, on Monday expanded
its electronic grain cycle to 21 hours per session from 17 hours
after rival IntercontinentalExchange launched
look-alike, electronically-traded grain and soy contracts last
week on a 22-hour basis.
Some traders are pushing CME to start open-outcry trading
for grain options and futures at 7:20 a.m. Central, instead of
the current 9:30 a.m. Central, so that the pits are open when
the U.S. Department of Agriculture issues reports at 7:30 a.m
Central.
A 7:20 a.m. starting time for grains would match the
open-outcry starting time for financial products.
There is also talk among traders about keeping the pits open
until 2 p.m. Central, instead of the current 1:15 p.m. Central,
to allow electronic and open-outcry trading to close at the same
time.
CROP REPORTS IN FOCUS
Under CME's newly expanded electronic trading hours, screen
trading is open continuously from 5 p.m. Central on Sunday to 2
p.m. Central Monday, and keeps those hours through Friday.
Open-outcry trading is open from 9:30 a.m. Central to 1:15
p.m. Central.
Formerly, electronic and open-outcry trading were closed
from 7:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Central, meaning both were shut when
USDA issued crop reports.
Floor traders "want to be open when the reports come out" if
electronic trading is open, the grain trader said.
There have been early discussions among traders about
whether pit trading should be open at 7:20 a.m. on every trading
day or just on days when USDA issues crop reports.
It is particularly important for options pits to be open for
USDA reports, traders said, because the majority of volume in
options is still executed on the floor. The majority of futures
volume is executed electronically.
An earlier start time for open-outcry trading would be
beneficial for the markets "because you would introduce the pit
option trade into the early morning trade, which would provide
more liquidity," said Rich Feltes, vice president of research
for brokerage R.J. O'Brien.
Floor traders are worried that they "are going to be missing
out on some of the best volume in the early morning trade" if
open-outcry hours are not expanded, he said.
(Reporting By Tom Polansek)