* CME seeks feedback after expanding electronic trading
* Floor traders want grain pits to open earlier
* Earlier start seen important for crop report days
(Adds background on electronic trading, quotes)
By Tom Polansek and Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, May 22 CME Group, bruised by
criticism of its quick implementation of nearly non-stop
electronic grain trading, has asked customers for feedback about
longer hours for open-outcry trading, floor traders said on
Tuesday.
The massive exchange operator contacted market participants
following complaints from floor traders that the longer
electronic cycle will steal volume away from traditional
open-outcry pits, particularly on days when the U.S. government
issues monthly crop reports, traders said.
Some members of the grain industry expressed early support
for longer open-outcry hours, saying there needed to be better
coordination between pit trading and expanded electronic hours
which took effect in Monday's trading session.
A grain trader said a CME official called him on Monday
"soliciting opinions" about a possible earlier start to open
outcry trading.
CME officials were set to meet with floor traders about the
issue on Wednesday, traders said.
A CME spokesman declined to comment about open-outcry hours
but said the exchange operator regularly talks to customers
about how to make its markets better.
Some floor traders are pushing CME to start open-outcry
trading for grain options and futures at 7:20 a.m. Central,
instead of the current 9:30 a.m. Central, so that the pits are
open when the U.S. Department of Agriculture issues reports at
7:30 a.m Central.
A 7:20 a.m. starting time for grains would match the
open-outcry starting time for financial products, which are open
for key data releases like the U.S. government's monthly jobs
reports.
There is also talk among traders about keeping grain pits
open until 2 p.m. Central, instead of the current 1:15 p.m.
Central, to allow electronic and open-outcry trading to close at
the same time.
CROP REPORTS IN FOCUS
CME, owner of the Chicago Board of Trade, late Sunday
expanded its electronic grain cycle to 21 hours per session from
17 hours after rival IntercontinentalExchange launched
look-alike, electronically traded grain and soy contracts last
week on a 22-hour basis.
Under CME's newly expanded electronic trading hours, screen
trading is open continuously from 5 p.m. Central on Sunday to 2
p.m. Central Monday and repeats that pattern daily to 2 p.m.
Friday.
Formerly, electronic and open-outcry trading were closed
from 7:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Central, meaning both were shut when
USDA issued crop reports.
Floor traders "want to be open when the reports come out" if
electronic trading is open, the grain trader said.
There have been early discussions among traders about
whether pit trading should be open at 7:20 a.m. on every trading
day or just on days when USDA issues crop reports.
It is particularly important for options pits to be open for
USDA reports, traders said, because the majority of volume in
options is still executed on the floor. The majority of futures
volume is executed electronically.
An earlier start time for open-outcry trading would be
beneficial for the markets "because you would introduce the pit
option trade into the early morning trade, which would provide
more liquidity," said Rich Feltes, vice president of research
for brokerage R.J. O'Brien.
Some traders were cautious about supporting longer hours too
soon because USDA officials have said they are considering
whether to change the time that reports are released due to
nearly around-the-clock trading at CME and ICE.
Traders also said they were worried longer pit hours would
increase personnel costs.
CME "LEARNING FROM EXPERIENCE"
A longer open-outcry cycle would improve coordination
between pit and electronic hours that is needed by traders in
cash grain markets, said Don Roose, president of U.S.
Commodities, a brokerage in Iowa.
Since the shift to 21-hour electronic trading, some
merchandisers and grain elevators have based cash grain prices
off the end of electronic trading at 2 p.m. and some have based
prices off the open-outcry settlement at 1:15 p.m., he said.
"Right now it is completely disjointed," Roose said.
CME is "learning from experience" by seeking feedback on
open-outcry hours after facing an outcry over expanded
electronic trading from members of the grain industry who were
not consulted about the change, he said.
CME ultimately had to adjust its plan for expanded
electronic trading to appease industry members.
(editing by Jim Marshall)