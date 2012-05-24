CHICAGO May 24 Chicago Board of Trade corn
futures eased due to lower than expected weekly export sales
reported by the U.S. government during the CME Group's newly
expanded 21 hour trading cycle launched on Monday.
"Corn was weaker, everyone was a little disappointed in the
export sales. Corn broke a little but everything else was about
unchanged," a CBOT floor trade source said.
CBOT corn for July delivery was up 2-1/2 cents per bushel
before the report was released at 7:30 a.m. CDT (1230 GMT) and
turned down to nearly unchanged following the release of the
report. USDA reported U.S. corn export sales last week at
482,100 tonnes versus trader estimates for 1,000,000 to
1,300,000 tonnes.
Exchange operator CME Group plans to apply for
federal approval on Thursday to extend its open-outcry grain
trading session, ensuring its raucous Chicago pits will be in
full swing before the next major U.S. agricultural report in
June, grain traders said after a private meeting with CME
officials.
Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy said at a media conference
after its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday that CME had
no objections to extending pit grain trading if floor traders
supported the move.
