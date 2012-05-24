(Drops extraneous word in 4th paragraph)
* First weekly export sales report during expanded
electronic trade
* Grains and soy ease from day's highs after initial
reaction
* Traders bracing for expanded pit trading
* CME meets today to discuss expanded pit trade
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, May 24 CBOT grain traders got their
first taste on Thursday of trading without a two-hour cushion
between the release of price-sensitive U.S. government data and
markets being open, as the new 21-hour trading cycle exposed
some frayed nerves.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued its weekly export
sales report at 7:30 a.m. Central (1230 GMT) when the Chicago
Board of Trade grain markets were open for business. The CBOT
began a 21-hour trading cycle on Monday.
Rival Intercontinental Exchange was also open, but
its volume was far smaller than that of the world's largest
grain exchange, owned by the CME Group.
The data moved the corn futures market, with benchmark July
slipping slightly lower in a knee-jerk reaction before
rebounding after traders dug deeper into the data to find that
China had bought U.S. corn.
Corn futures fell back later in the session due to the
weekly export sales of corn coming in below trade expectations.
"The initial knee-jerk reaction was corn sales weren't good
so that weakened corn a little. But later when the full report
came out it showed old-crop corn sales switched to China and it
showed soybean sales to China," said Jerrod Kitt, analyst for
Chicago-based trade house The Linn Group.
"Anytime those kind of numbers show up for China, it gets
the trade attention... But it's another example of the little
guy getting run over if he isn't able to digest the numbers
quickly," Kitt said.
Some of the opposition to the 21-hour trading cycle was
pegged to how larger trading companies would have an advantage
over smaller ones because they had more people to dissect USDA
data and could trade on it sooner.
But there is a push now by options traders to extend the
trading hours in the pit to 7:20 a.m. Central so that they could
capture some of the business that takes place in the early part
of the day, especially on days of USDA reports.
CME executives met with grain traders on Wednesday, and were
expected to seek federal approval to extend trading hours for
its open-outcry trading session, traders who attended the
meeting that was closed to the media said.
"I think there's a case for having the pits open for more
than just the monthly WASDE reports," a CBOT floor trader said,
referring to the price movement after Thursday's export data was
released. The USDA releases its World Agricultural Supply and
Demand (WASDE) reports monthly.
"COMPROMISE AND AN EXPERIMENT"
"I believe it is a compromise and an experiment. With summer
coming up it will be more volatile so it will be interesting to
see how this turns out," said Matt Pierce, analyst and options
strategist for GrainAnalyst.com.
"There will be two big tests in June."
On June 12 the USDA will release its updated supply and
demand report and in late June the USDA will release updated
U.S. crop planting data.
Pierce said "staying open with pit trade until 2:00 p.m.
(1900 GMT) would be a relief for options traders, especially
during expiration."
"The way it is now with pits closing at 1:15, it leaves
options traders hung out to dry during expiration. Currently
they would have to peg their risk at the target price at the
1:15 close."
Traders said the CME debate centers on whether to open pit
trading earlier and close later, open early and close at the
current 1:15 p.m. closing time or open early only on USDA report
days.
"I could care less about expanded pit trading, but I care
about the stock price. I'm trading about 80 percent
electronically now anyway, I can trade anywhere," said veteran
local trader Alan Caskey.
"I'm an old relic, but I see what the future is."
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Tom Polansek in
Chicago; Editing by K.T. Arasu and Leslie Gevirtz)