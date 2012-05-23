BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line announces order for next generation of ships
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announces order for next generation of ships for norwegian cruise line
CHICAGO May 23 CME Group will expand open-outcry trading hours for its grain markets if floor traders want longer hours, CME Executive Chairman and President Terrence Duffy said on Wednesday.
The exchange operator has contacted market participants about longer hours following complaints from floor traders that the a newly expanded electronic trading cycle will steal volume from traditional open-outcry pits, particularly on days when the U.S. government issues monthly crop reports, traders said. (Reporting By Tom Polansek)
LONDON, Feb 16 British engineering group Cobham said it would take a 150 million pound ($187 million) charge on its work on Boeing's troubled KC-46 tanker program and downgraded its likely 2016 trading profit again.
* All work at Grasberg stopped except maintenance -union chief