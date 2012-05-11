CHICAGO May 11 Bart Chilton, a commissioner at
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said on Friday the
agency should institute a 30-day public comment period on a plan
by CME Group to increase trading hours for grain futures
and options.
The planned shift to nearly around-the-clock trading at
CME's Chicago Board of Trade, which dominates agricultural
markets, has become the most contentious issue among grain
traders as it will keep markets open during key U.S. Department
of Agriculture crop reports that often cause sharp swings in
futures prices.
"These markets have operated for a long time and have been
closed when significant USDA announcements have taken place,"
Chilton told Reuters. "We could use a little feedback from the
industry and the public."
Two top U.S. grain groups have urged the CFTC to institute a
30-day public comment period on plans for 22-hour trading at the
CBOT and rival IntercontinentalExchange.
CME, which currently trades grain futures and options 17
hours a day during the week, plans to increase trading to 22
hours as of May 21.
ICE is slated to launch new grain contracts on Monday with
22-hour trading. The contracts are not expected to attract
significant volume.
(Reporting By Tom Polansek; Editing by Marguerita Choy)