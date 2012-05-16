CHICAGO May 16 CME Group, under pressure from top U.S. grain groups, is set to dial down its plan to expand trading hours for grain futures and options to 21 hours a day from 22 hours, trade sources said on Wednesday.

CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, will seek to keep grain and soy markets shut from 2 pm to 5 pm Central Monday to Friday, backing off its plan to close the markets from 4 pm to 6 pm Central, the sources told Reuters.

The markets currently trade for 17 hours a day.

CME had planned to start trading 22 hours a day on Monday. The start date for the increase to 21 hours will likely be delayed, sources said.

CME did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Tom Polansek and Alex Alper)