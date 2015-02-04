Feb 4 Most open-outcry futures trading pits in Chicago and New York will close by July 2 due to almost all trading having moved to electronic platforms, the CME Group Inc said on Wednesday.

Only about 1 percent of total futures volume takes place in the pits where traders shout and use hand signals to conduct business.

The S&P 500 futures and options pits will remain open, CME Group said.

(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)