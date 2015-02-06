CHICAGO Feb 5 Traders packed
shoulder-to-shoulder in Chicago's grain options pits on Thursday
were confident closure of the neighboring futures space did not
herald the imminent demise of their business, despite eroding
trading volumes and improving technology.
The CME Group Inc, which runs the trading rooms in
Chicago, said on Wednesday it would shut down most of the
open-outcry futures markets in July. Floor trading accounts for
about 1 percent of all futures business at the world's biggest
futures exchange.
Just a smattering of futures traders, who once heavily
outnumbered their options brethren, watched on Thursday from
nearly deserted octagonal pits at the options frenzy.
Options offer buyers the chance to bet on prices without the
obligation to pick up the underlying asset. They have grown in
complexity as players seek more ways to hedge against commodity
market volatility.
"The computer between your ears is still far and wide
greater than the best computer that we have when it comes to
functioning the complex strategies in options," said Chicago
Board of Trade member and wheat options broker Virginia
McGathey, president of McGathey Commodities.
"The sophistication of options is virtually unlimited.
That's why it needs to stay open."
Many investors are using electronic screens for basic
options strategies, traders said.
"The stuff that's really trading on the screens is mostly
the generic stuff like an at-the-money straddle, or a simple put
or a simple call," said one trader who asked not to be named.
In a letter to members on Wednesday, CME Chairman Terrence
Duffy and CEO Phupinder Gill said options pits will remain open
"as long as our customer base continues to show a viable
preference for using both venues."
Gill said Thursday that there were some markets where well
over half of options trade was still open outcry.
But for all the bullishness on the floor among options
traders, the writing may be on the wall.
While options volumes for both live and screen trading at
CME Group's exchanges have increased annually every year since
2008, business has steadily shifted to electronic.
Screens have skimmed away about half of options pits' market
share in the past seven years, with open outcry holding 85
percent of total options volume in 2007 and just a 45 percent
share today, according to CME data.
A source familiar with the situation said the floor in
Chicago, which made money in 2013, was unprofitable and he
expected options to be next.
"The costs of power, staff to physically operate the floor,
run (information technology) means it's not profitable, even for
options," the source said.
CME said it expects to save $10 million per year by closing
the futures pits.
When IntercontinentalExchange Inc went fully
electronic with futures trading in 2008, options pits closed
just four years later. After 142 years, coffee, sugar, coffee
and cotton options were no longer traded in pits in lower
Manhattan.
The source hinted Chicago's time frame might be tighter.
"Four years is a lifetime. CME is cutting back. Why keep an
unprofitable segment of business running?"