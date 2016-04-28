By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO, April 28
CHICAGO, April 28 CME Group Inc will
save $5 million a year by shutting its New York trading floor,
the chief financial officer said on Thursday, as the futures
market operator works to cut costs.
Savings from the closure will begin in 2017 and could
include another $3 million a year if CME subleases the floor
space as planned, CFO John Pietrowicz told analysts on a
conference call to discuss quarterly earnings.
CME is shutting the trading floor after closing most of its
open-outcry futures pits in New York and Chicago last year
following a long shift of volume to electronic trading.
The Chicago-based company has been pushing to reduce costs
as the global exchange industry has faced weaker volumes and
shrinking margins for years.
CME's total expenses in the quarter ended on March 31 rose
about 7 percent from a year earlier to $360.3 million as total
revenue jumped to a record $934 million amid booming trading
volumes.
Adjusted operating expenses for the quarter rose 3 percent
to $327 million, driven primarily by an $8 million increase in
licensing and other fee agreements, Pietrowicz said on the call.
Excluding license fees, total expenses year-over-year were about
flat, he said.
To save money, CME also has sublet excess office space in
Chicago and offshored jobs to cheaper locations, Pietrowicz
said. Headcount rose by about 2.7 percent to 2,600 employees in
the quarter, with the majority of the hiring in India and
Belfast, Ireland.
"Solid cost control came despite record volumes," UBS
analyst Alex Kramm said.
In March, CME agreed to sell the Chicago-area data center
that houses its electronic trading platform for $130 million and
lease back space from the new owner.
Shutting the futures pits last year is expected to save CME
$10 million per year.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)