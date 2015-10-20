(In Oct. 19 story, removes reference to "pending regulatory approval" in paragraph 1. In paragraph 4, corrects to say that fee changes do not require CFTC approval, except for changes to certain incentive programs. Clarifies that fee changes apply to CME livestock options, not grains, paragraphs 2-3.)

CHICAGO Oct 19 The CME Group Inc plans to raise transaction fees on a host of products starting Jan. 1, 2016, the exchange said on Monday.

Fees for members to trade CME agricultural options such as livestock on the exchange's electronic Globex platform will rise to 36 cents, from the current level of 25 cents, to match fees on livestock futures.

Non-member fees on livestock options traded on Globex will rise to $1.34, matching the fees on futures, from the current 70 cents.

Fees are assessed per contract, against both buyer and seller. The fee changes do not require approval by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, with the exception of changes to fees affecting certain CME Group incentive programs, the exchange said.

On interest rate products, the CME will raise non-member electronic exchange fees on 10-year Treasury futures, U.S. Treasury bond and ultrabond futures, among other products.

"CME Group constantly evaluates fees to ensure our pricing is competitive and reflects the costs of running our business," exchange spokesman Michael Shore said in an e-mail.

A list of products affected by the fee increases is on the CME Group's website at (bit.ly/1NkVd4g). (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Tom Polansek)