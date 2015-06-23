(Repeats with no change to text)

CHICAGO, June 23 CME Group said on Tuesday that it will delay the closure of its open-outcry futures markets by at least one trading day due to a technical revision in its filing with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The final open-outcry session is expected to be on July 6, not July 2 as previously announced, pending the expiration of the regulator's review period. The CFTC could also delay the pits' closure by up to 90 days, CME said in a release.

