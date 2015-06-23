(Repeats with no change to text)
CHICAGO, June 23 CME Group said on
Tuesday that it will delay the closure of its open-outcry
futures markets by at least one trading day due to a technical
revision in its filing with the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
The final open-outcry session is expected to be on July 6,
not July 2 as previously announced, pending the expiration of
the regulator's review period. The CFTC could also delay the
pits' closure by up to 90 days, CME said in a release.
(Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)