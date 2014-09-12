* CME says to launch 1 kg contract in Hong Kong
* China's new global bourse to go live later this month
* Asia eyes pricing power as London fix under scrutiny
(Adds details on new Chinese and Asian contracts)
By Dominique Patton
BEIJING, Sept 12 CME Group Inc said it
will launch a physically deliverable gold futures contract in
Hong Kong later this year, joining a race in Asia to provide a
viable price benchmark in the biggest gold-consuming region.
The planned launch of CME's 1 kg gold contract comes as
China and Singapore are also preparing to launch physical
bullion contracts with an eye on gaining pricing power of the
metal at a time when the global benchmark is under scrutiny.
The moves underscore rising pressure from Asia, home to the
top two gold consumers - China and India - to have pricing
references that better reflect the region's market dynamics, and
the growing disenchantment with prices set in the West.
The century-old London fix, the global benchmark for spot
gold that is determined by a group of four banks over a
teleconference, is being investigated by European and U.S.
regulators under suspicion that it may have been manipulated.
"Asia needs more tools to manage price risks and it needs
more pricing power," CME's managing director of metals products,
Harriet Hunnable, said at an industry conference in Beijing on
Thursday.
Asia accounted for 63 percent of total consumption of gold
jewellery, bars and coins in 2013, according to the World Gold
Council.
CME said its new contract will help bring price transparency
to Asia as well as meet growing demand to manage risks and
create trading opportunities for investors looking to arbitrage
between different contracts.
"It's timely, it's relevant," Hunnable said.
The international push by CME could boost flagging revenues
at the precious metals business of the world's No.1 futures
exchange, a Reuters report had said in April, when it reported
on CME's plans for the Asian gold contract.
CME, along with Thomson Reuters, the parent of
Reuters news, won the battle in July to administer the silver
price benchmark, and was also the first to confirm its interest
in bidding to operate the gold process too.
CHINA GETS STRONG INTEREST
CME's announcement comes just a few months after Singapore
said it will launch a 25 kg contract on the Singapore Exchange
to create a transparent form of pricing.
The Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange is set to launch a
spot contract this year, while Thailand is also considering
setting up a spot gold exchange.
The immediate focus will be on the launch of the Shanghai
Gold Exchange's international bourse later this month, closely
tracked by global investors as gold is one of the first
commodities that China is opening up to foreign participants.
The new bourse will launch on Sept. 29 on the back of strong
interest from foreign players keen to participate in the world's
biggest bullion market, exchange officials said.
"Our gold market is still very young. We are the biggest
market in the world but our influence in the international
market is still very small," Xu Luode, chairman of the exchange,
said at Thursday's conference.
"But by setting up the international board, we can show that
our country is open."
The bourse will launch a total of 11 yuan-denominated
physical gold contracts, with three new varieties of 100 grams,
1 kg and the bigger London gold delivery bar weighing 12.5 kg, a
senior source involved in the launch told Reuters.
The other eight will be similar to what is already being
traded on SGE's main board.
The international exchange will launch silver and platinum
contracts next year, the source said.
All fifteen gold importing banks in China, including three
foreign banks HSBC, Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group and Standard Chartered, will be part of
the initial set of trading members, according to the source.
Goldman Sachs, and refiners Metalor and Heraeus have
also signed up, officials of the exchange and the refiners said.
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Writing by Fayen
Wong and A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)