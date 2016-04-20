April 20 CME Group Inc :
* Daily price limits for grains revised following a
semi-annual review, the CME Group Inc said on Wednesday.
* Under exchange rules, the (Chicago Board of Trade) CBOT
resets daily limits for grains and oilseeds in May and November
of each year, based on a percentage of the average settlement
price of benchmark contracts during a roughly nine-week
observation period.
* The new limits will go into effect on May. 1, for all
trade dated May. 2.
* For corn, daily limit will remain unchanged at 25 cents
per bushel.
* The limits for soybeans will rise to 65 cents a bushel
from 60 cents.
* Daily limits for CBOT wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat
stays at 35 cents.
* For soymeal, the limit will remain unchanged at $20 per
short ton, while the limit for soyoil will stay at 2 cents per
lb.
* The daily limits for mini-sized corn, soybean and wheat
futures match those for full-size contracts.
* The limit on rough rice futures will drop to 75 cents per
hundredweight from 90 cents. The limit for oats will remain
unchanged at 20 cents per bushel.
* Limits for all grain futures can be expanded in the
session following a limit-up or limit-down settlement.
* Daily limits are lifted for the current month contract on
or after the second business day preceding the first day of the
delivery month.
* The CBOT eliminated price limits for all grain and oilseed
options contracts in 2014.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)