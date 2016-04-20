April 20 CME Group Inc :

* Daily price limits for grains revised following a semi-annual review, the CME Group Inc said on Wednesday.

* Under exchange rules, the (Chicago Board of Trade) CBOT resets daily limits for grains and oilseeds in May and November of each year, based on a percentage of the average settlement price of benchmark contracts during a roughly nine-week observation period.

* The new limits will go into effect on May. 1, for all trade dated May. 2.

* For corn, daily limit will remain unchanged at 25 cents per bushel.

* The limits for soybeans will rise to 65 cents a bushel from 60 cents.

* Daily limits for CBOT wheat and K.C. hard red winter wheat stays at 35 cents.

* For soymeal, the limit will remain unchanged at $20 per short ton, while the limit for soyoil will stay at 2 cents per lb.

* The daily limits for mini-sized corn, soybean and wheat futures match those for full-size contracts.

* The limit on rough rice futures will drop to 75 cents per hundredweight from 90 cents. The limit for oats will remain unchanged at 20 cents per bushel.

* Limits for all grain futures can be expanded in the session following a limit-up or limit-down settlement.

* Daily limits are lifted for the current month contract on or after the second business day preceding the first day of the delivery month.

* The CBOT eliminated price limits for all grain and oilseed options contracts in 2014. (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)