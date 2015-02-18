BRIEF-CBAK Energy, unit enter into termination agreement with Shenzhen Bak
* CBAK Energy Technology - on March 21, CBAK co, unit entered into termination agreement with company's former subsidiary, Shenzhen Bak Battery Co
Feb 18 CME Group Inc :
* CME lowers Henry Hub Fut (NN) initial margins for specs by 16.9 percent to $880 per contract from $1,059
* CME raises RBOB Gasoline futures (RB) initial margins for specs by 4.2 percent to $5,500 per contract from $5,280
* CME lowers natural gas Henry Hub Future (NG) initial margins for specs by 16.9 percent to $3,520 per contract from $4,235
The rates will be effective after the close of business on Thursday, Feb. 19. (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)
* CBAK Energy Technology - on March 21, CBAK co, unit entered into termination agreement with company's former subsidiary, Shenzhen Bak Battery Co
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: