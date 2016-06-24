BRIEF-IGM Financial SAYS TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WERE $141.7 BLN AT JAN. 31, 2017
* IGM FINANCIAL INC. ANNOUNCES JANUARY 2017 MUTUAL FUND SALES AND TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT
June 24 In a sign of the strains that post-Brexit trading is putting on global exchanges, CME Group said on Friday that new user-defined spreads for Treasury and Fed funds options will be unavailable "for the remainder of the trading day."
CME's contracts tied to rates, stocks and currencies have seen heavy trading and big jumps since Thursday's British referendum. (Reporting by Ann Saphir and Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Investors poured $13.8 billion into U.S.-based stock funds in the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, marking the funds largest inflows since November 2016.
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc will resign from her role on Friday after almost four years at the helm of sales and marketing efforts at the payments company.