CANADA STOCKS-Futures gain as commodities rally after Fed decision

March 16 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as commodities gained on the dollar's drop in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish tone for rate hikes this year. The Fed on Wednesday raised interest rates, as expected, but signaled only a gradual rate tightening. That sent the dollar to a one-month low, and gold and copper to one-week highs. Oil prices also rose for a second day, as the dollar weakened and