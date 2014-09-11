Sept 11 CME Group Inc, the world's
largest futures market operator, said on Thursday it had
appointed Cees Vermaas as managing director and CEO of its
London-based derivatives exchange, effective Jan. 1, 2015.
Vermaas' appointment to CME Europe Limited is subject to
regulatory approval by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).
The company said Vermaas will be responsible for the growth
of CME Europe to meet the needs of customers in the European
marketplace, following the exchange's launch in April 2014.
Vermaas previously served as CEO of NYSE Euronext Amsterdam
and as a member of the management committee of NYSE Euronext
from 2010.
