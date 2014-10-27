KUALA LUMPUR Oct 27 CME Group Inc said it would launch U.S. dollar-denominated calendar swaps for Malaysian palm olein in November, giving investors a way to reduce default risks and hedge refining margins.

The centrally cleared, over-the-counter contracts will be based on the monthly average prices from Thomson Reuters of the third forward month of refined, bleached and deodorized palm olein, a CME spokesperson said on Monday.

"We are going to be the only exchange in the world to offer clearing for palm olein swaps," said Nelson Low, an executive director of commodity products at CME Group, the world's largest futures market operator.

"There has been a very healthy appetite to trade the (palm) market in the last few months. There will be people who want exposure in this market and people wanting to hedge their risks as well."

Low added that end-users who currently trade the Port Klang/Pasir Gudang paper olein market can also use the calendar swaps to lock in refining margins in the far forward months, because physical forward sales might not be as secure.

Among investors who will be able to use the olein time swaps are palm oil producers and processors, food manufacturers and trading firms.

"It certainly mitigates counterparty risks, there's no doubt about that. But whether that's enough to get people to trade it as a new product, we'll see," said James McKay, a broker with SCB in Singapore.

This will be CME's second calendar swap for a palm oil product. The first was the Malaysian crude palm oil (CPO) calendar swap, launched in June 2013, which is based on prices on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives CPO futures contract.

As of mid-October, more than 50,000 contracts were cleared on the CPO calendar swap.

The cash-settled Malaysian palm olein calendar swap, with each trading unit measuring 25 metric tonnes, will be launched on Nov. 3. (Editing by Jane Baird)