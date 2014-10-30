BRIEF-Allied Minds appoints Jill Smith as interim CEO
Oct 30 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a 22.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong trading volumes.
Net income attributable to CME rose to $290 million, or 86 cents a share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $236.7 million, or 71 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 6.7 percent to $762.4 million.
CME, the owner of the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange, said average daily trading volume rose 12 percent to 13.5 million contracts per day in the quarter. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Says agreed a new GBP 280 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.