* Q3 adj earnings of $0.84/shr vs estimates of $0.83

* Q3 trading volume rises 12 pct to 13.5 mln contracts per day Revenue up 6.7 pct to $762.4 mln

* Total expenses rise 5.7 pct to $332 mln (Adds details, CEO quote)

Oct 30 CME Group Inc, operator of the world's largest futures market, reported a 22.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong trading volumes.

The company has benefited from recent stock market volatility and the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to reduce its asset purchase program, leading investors to turn to futures to offset the risk.

CME, the owner of the Chicago Board of Trade and Chicago Mercantile Exchange, said average daily trading volume rose 12 percent to 13.5 million contracts per day in the third quarter.

The company set a single-day volume record of about 39.6 million contracts on Oct. 16, easily topping the previous record of about 26.9 million contracts set on May 29, 2013, amid growing concerns over the state of the global economy.

The rebound in trading came after CME said it would cut costs due to weak volumes in the second quarter.

"During the third quarter, we streamlined our organizational structure to better meet the needs of our global client base and accelerate future earnings growth and cash flow," Chief Executive Phupinder Gill said in a statement.

Costs rose 5.7 percent to $332 million in the third quarter. The company said earlier this month that it planned to cut 5 percent of its global workforce to reduce costs.

CME also said it expected full-year 2014 adjusted operating expenses of about $1.3 billion, the low-end of its previously stated range.

Net income attributable to CME rose to $290 million, or 86 cents a share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $236.7 million, or 71 cents a share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 84 cents per share, narrowly beating the average analyst estimate of 83 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 6.7 percent to $762.4 million, falling short of analysts' expectations of $765.9 million.

CME's shares closed at $81.83 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Simon Jennings)