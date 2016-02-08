CHICAGO Feb 8 The CME Group on Monday said it was delisting all three of its 2019 soymeal futures contracts <0#SM:> as the exchange conducts customer outreach ahead of potential changes in the contract specifications.

The exchange has been looking into reducing the protein content specification for soymeal futures to more accurately reflect product available in cash markets. The exchange in a release said it was delisting the July, October and December 2019 contracts, adding that the contracts eventually will be relisted.

(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Chris Reese)