CHICAGO, April 28 Two futures traders in the
United Arab Emirates banned from U.S. commodity markets last
month for the disruptive practice known as "spoofing" faced
additional penalties from CME Group Inc on Thursday.
The Chicago-based futures exchange operator fined traders
Nasim Salim $100,000 and Heet Khara $90,000, and permanently
barred both from its markets for placing orders in gold and
silver futures contracts last year that they intended to cancel
before execution.
They could not immediately be reached for comment.
Placing bids and offers without intending to execute them is
prohibited because it can create an illusion of demand, driving
price moves that otherwise might not occur.
The illegal practice has been fingered as a key contributor
to the 2010 Wall Street "flash crash." The U.S. government in
2015 won its first criminal case against a trader accused of
spoofing.
Last month, a federal court in New York fined Salim and
Khara each more than $1.3 million to settle civil charges of
spoofing, and also permanently banned them from trading.
The traders did not admit or deny the allegations, according
to court filings.
Last month, a British judge approved a U.S. request for the
extradition of a London-based trader, Navinder Sarao, accused of
contributing to the 2010 Wall Street "flash crash" with spoofing
tactics similar to those Salim and Khara allegedly used.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Paul Simao)