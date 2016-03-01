Wal-Mart in advance talks to acquire men's fashion retailer Bonobos- Recode
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
CHICAGO, March 1 A husband and wife have been banned for life from CME Group Inc markets for using noncompetitive cattle trades to improperly transfer funds, according to disciplinary notices issued on Tuesday.
Aaron Wilkey and his wife, Melissa, electronically executed numerous noncompetitive transactions in CME's feeder cattle futures from December 2012 to April 2013, the notices said.
CME, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and other markets, bars the practice.
The Wilkeys could not immediately be reached for comment. A CME panel found that the Wilkeys had committed the violations after they did not answer the charges against them.
They transferred money to an account controlled by Melissa from accounts controlled by Aaron, according to CME. Separately, Aaron Wilkey improperly prearranged trades to transfer money to his wife's account from his mother's account, the company said.
Aaron and Melissa Wilkey have each been ordered to pay a $100,000 fine to CME, along with restitution and disgorgement for the improper trades. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by David Gregorio)
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
BOSTON, April 14 The state of Rhode Island hired a senior Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive as chief investment officer to oversee its $7.9 billion pension fund, the state's Treasurer said in an email on Friday.