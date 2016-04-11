CHICAGO, April 11 CME Group Inc will
list three new contract months in its Black Sea Wheat futures
market and eliminate a delivery location as the U.S. exchange
operator faces a potential challenge from European rival
Euronext NV.
Chicago-based CME Group on April 27 will list contract
expirations for July, September and December 2016, according to
a notice sent to customers on Monday. Starting with the July
2016 contract, the company will eliminate Crimea's Port of
Sevastopol as a delivery location.
The changes come days after Reuters reported that Euronext
started working on developing a futures contract that would
allow price hedging in Black Sea markets.
Production swings in the Black Sea and European Union have
become the main drivers of world wheat prices, to the detriment
of Chicago futures as U.S. farmers have increasingly turned to
corn and soybean crops, analysts and traders said.
Two year ago, CME Group suspended new contact listings in
its Black Sea wheat market because of tensions between Ukraine
and Russia. Currently, the only listed contract month is May
2016, and there is no volume in the market.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)