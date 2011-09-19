PRAGUE, Sept 19 Central European Media
Enterprises (CME) CETVsp.PR will release its 2011
guidance with its third-quarter results presentation, delaying
this week's expected announcement, CME's vice president for
communication Romana Wyllie said on Monday.
CME was due to release its outlook for revenue and operating
income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) at a Sept.
21 investor day, which was cancelled due to market volatility,
she said.
"We postponed it due to the fact that markets are volatile
at this moment and mostly our American investors are not able to
come now," she told Reuters.
(Reporting by Roman Gazdik)