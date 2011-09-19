PRAGUE, Sept 19 Central European Media Enterprises (CME) CETVsp.PR will release its 2011 guidance with its third-quarter results presentation, delaying this week's expected announcement, CME's vice president for communication Romana Wyllie said on Monday.

CME was due to release its outlook for revenue and operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) at a Sept. 21 investor day, which was cancelled due to market volatility, she said.

"We postponed it due to the fact that markets are volatile at this moment and mostly our American investors are not able to come now," she told Reuters. (Reporting by Roman Gazdik)