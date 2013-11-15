UPDATE 2-Oil falls on lower China growth targets, doubts on Russian output curbs
* China cuts growth target to 6.5 pct, could be negative for oil demand - analyst
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 15 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures exchange operator, said Friday one of its clearing systems was hacked in July, and the incident is the subject of a federal criminal investigation.
Certain customer information relating to CME ClearPort, which clears contracts mainly tied to energy, was compromised, CME said in a statement.
There is no evidence that trades were adversely impacted or that CME's other clearing services were disrupted, it said.
CME is cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation, the statement said.
March 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12 points at 7,362 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * STANDARD LIFE-ABERDEEN ASSET: Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management, two of Scotland's most well-known financial firms, are in talks over an 11 billion pound ($13.5 billion) tie-up to create Britain's largest investment manager. * SHAWBROOK: British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firm
PARIS, March 6 PSA Group has agreed to buy European rival Opel from General Motors in a deal valuing the business at 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), the companies said on Monday, creating a new regional car giant to challenge market leader Volkswagen.