April 14 A group of traders has sued CME Group
Inc, accusing the operator of the world's largest
derivatives exchange of selling market data to high frequency
traders, cheating other investors who lacked such access.
In a complaint filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court in
Chicago, William Braman, Mark Mendelson and John Simms said CME
and its Chicago Board of Trade unit have since 2007 given
high-frequency traders early access to buy and sell orders.
They said this deprived other investors of the transparent,
real-time data on futures and interest rate contracts that they
thought they were getting, and were paying for.
"The defendants have perpetrated a fraud on the marketplace
and intentionally concealed the activities of a select class of
market participants from the rest of the defendants' customers
and marketplace users," the complaint said.
CME, which is based in Chicago, has denied wrongdoing.
High-frequency traders use computer algorithms to obtain
split-second advantages when placing trades, and are responsible
for more than half of all U.S. trading volume.
Proponents say such trading improves market liquidity, while
critics say it can destabilize markets and mask manipulation.
The trading is being probed by the U.S. Department of
Justice and other federal and state investigators, and came
under increased scrutiny with the recent publication of Michael
Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt."
CME in a statement said Friday's lawsuit was "devoid of any
facts supporting the allegations and, even worse, demonstrates a
fundamental misunderstanding of how our markets operate."
It added: "The case is without merit, and we intend to
defend ourselves vigorously."
Tamara de Silva, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in a
phone interview: "Exchanges have represented to regulators and
to the broad public that information isn't distorted.... I'm
making allegations that the exchange allowed these practices and
profited from them." She declined to provide specifics.
The lawsuit seeks class-action status for customers in
financial futures contracts, and agricultural, energy, metal,
equity index, foreign exchange and interest rate futures and
options contracts. It seeks money damages, and a halt to alleged
favoritism.
CME on March 31 prevailed in a separate lawsuit in an
Illinois state court brought by floor traders who sought to
overturn rules that factor in electronic trades for settling
end-of-the-day grain futures prices.
The same week, high-speed trading firm Virtu Financial Inc
delayed its initial public offering. It had
revealed on March 10 that it had just one losing trading day out
of 1,238 such days in the five years ending Dec. 31, 2013.
The case is Braman et al v CME Group Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 14-02646.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Alison Frankel; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)