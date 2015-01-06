(Adds details on contract, background)
SINGAPORE Jan 6 CME Group Inc's planned
Asian gold kilobar contract will begin trading in Hong Kong on
Jan. 26, a new entrant in the regional race to provide a price
benchmark.
Bourses in Singapore and top consumer China also recently
launched gold contracts in a bid to establish a price reference
in the top consuming region and better reflect Asian demand.
CME's U.S. COMEX contract - the most liquid gold contract -
already sets the benchmark for bullion futures globally.
"As demand for gold grows rapidly in China and the Far East
markets, and physical bullion moves eastward, the world
increasingly looks at market conditions and price signals in the
biggest bullion trading hub in the region, Hong Kong," said
Harriet Hunnable, CME's executive director of precious metals,
in a statement on Tuesday.
The 1 kg physically settled Asian contract will complement
the benchmark 100-ounce COMEX contract, and help meet hedging
demand, Hunnable said.
CME had said in September that the contract would be
launched before the end of 2014. The company did not immediately
respond to queries on Tuesday on the reasons behind the delay.
The firm has been working on the launch of the contract for
about a year. Sources told Reuters in April last year that CME
was in talks for an Asian gold contract.
The launch of the CME contract within six months of new
contracts in Singapore and China underscores rising demand in
Asia - home to the top two gold consumers, China and India - to
have price benchmarks that reflect regional market dynamics.
However, liquidity is an issue for the Asian contracts. The
25 kg contract <0#SGD:> on the Singapore Exchange and the three
new international contracts <0#PREC-SGEX> on the Shanghai Gold
Exchange have failed to garner significant trading volumes.
Asia is the top consumer of physical bullion in the form of
jewellery, bars and coins, but there is growing disenchantment
with benchmark prices set in the West, which tend to be
influenced by speculators.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue)