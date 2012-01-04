* CME's daily volume drops 9 pct on year in December
* Biggest hit comes in interest rate futures
* ICE sees volume slip 1.3 pct from last year
* Analysts say MF Global failure kept some traders away
(Recasts to include European debt crisis, adds Fed rate
forecasts, analyst comments)
By Tom Polansek and Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, Jan 4 CME Group (CME.O) and
IntercontinentalExchange (ICE.N) said on Wednesday that trading
volume dropped last month, which analysts attributed to MF
Global's collapse and Europe's debt crisis chilling trading in
U.S. futures markets.
CME, the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, said
trading dropped 9 percent last month to an average of 9.6
million contracts a day, taking the shine off a record-setting
year.
The decline was driven by a 30-percent dive in
interest-rate trading as Europe's simmering debt crisis put a
damper on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve might veer
from its current near-zero rate policy.
The Fed's announcement on Tuesday that it will begin
publishing short-term rate forecasts this month bodes poorly
for future CME volume, said Raymond James analyst Patrick
O'Shaughnessy. [ID: nL1E8C37IW]
"Whether the Fed signals it will keep rates the same or
will begin raising them at some point in the future, it will
decrease uncertainty" about the future path of borrowing costs,
he said. "Hedging is meant to decrease uncertainty, and if
someone else does it for you, the less need there is to hedge
using futures."
At ICE, average daily volume last month fell 1.3 percent
from a year ago to 1.1 million contracts, with the biggest
declines in WTI crude futures and options and in agricultural
products like sugar. ICE said it still set a record annual
futures volume.
CME and ICE declined to comment beyond the data.
There were multiple reasons for trading activity to slow in
December, including the fact that it was a volatile year for
many firms, analysts said.
"There's just a pullback in risk appetite," said Matthew
Heinz, research analyst for Stifel Nicolaus, noting a decline
in open interest at CME.
Heinz, who covers CME, said "there's very little the
exchanges can do" to coax traders back into the markets.
Upcoming gains or losses in volume will depend largely on
whether the global economy improves, he said.
Daily turnover for CME's interest rate futures averaged 3.5
million contracts a day in December, down 30 percent
year-on-year, according to the exchange.
The decline outpaced a drop in trading of agricultural
products like corn and wheat, which saw average volume slip 2
percent from December 2010 to 821,000 contracts a day,
according to CME.
Agricultural volume, in particular, was hurt by MF Global's
collapse, as the brokerage was a major player in grain markets,
analysts said. MF Global also was the biggest broker on the
CME's New York Mercantile Exchange.
The firm, run by former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine,
went bankrupt on Oct. 31 after making bad bets on European
debt. Customers have not yet received an estimated $900 million
worth of money from their accounts, which remain frozen as
regulators search for missing funds.
Some traders have lost confidence in CME's ability to
regulate brokerages like MF Global and to protect customer
money held in segregated accounts.
"People are just trading less given the environment," said
Rich Repetto, a principal of Sandler O'Neill and Partners who
covers both exchanges. "MF Global, you can't say it's not
having an impact. It's not good for the industry."
Daily turnover in ICE's Brent crude oil futures and options
averaged about 382,000 contracts last month, up 7.7 percent on
the year, according to that exchange. That marked a smaller
gain than in recent months.
Strength in the U.S. dollar in December may have
contributed to weaker volume in commodities markets, said Mike
Zuzolo, analyst for Global Commodity Analytics and Consulting.
A firm dollar makes U.S. commodities less attractive on the
world market.
Zuzolo said it remained unclear when and if traders hurt by
MF Global would return to levels of market activity seen before
the collapse.
"The jury's still out," he said. "Money is still there.
It's on the sidelines."
(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)