Feb 8 CME Group said the exchange had record volumes for combined CME Group energy futures and options on Tuesday, totaling 3,489,302 contracts -- 13 percent above the previous high.

The previous record of 3,098,129 contracts was set on Feb. 22, 2010, CME said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore; Editing by Dale Hudson)