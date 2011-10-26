(Corrects Q3 OIBDA figure in fourth paragraph to read $8.9 mln instead of $13.4 mln)

* Q3 revenue $165.5 mln vs $152.1 mln forecast

* Confirms outlook, sees FY revenue of $850 mln

PRAGUE, Oct 26 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) CETVsp.PR on Wednesday reported a rise in third-quarter revenue to $165.5 million, beating expectations, helped by firmer currencies in its markets.

Analysts had expected the company, active in six central and eastern European countries, to post revenue of $152.1 million in the quarter, which is typically a weak period for broadcasting.

CME confirmed its outlook for revenue of around $850 million for the full year and operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) at around $166 million.

Third-quarter OIBDA was $8.9 million after a loss a year ago and was above expectations for $4.8 million.

CME swung to a net loss of $82.1 million due to a one-off foreign exchange loss, which analysts had expected, related to debt revaluation.

"Strong local currencies and mild improvements across ad markets in CEE improved the results, hand in hand with increasing market share," Ceska Sporitelna said.

"All in all CME performed relatively well and we can expect positive market reaction today."

Advertising spending in CME's markets, including its largest in the Czech Republic, has slowly recovered from a sharp drop during the economic crisis of 2009.

In 2010, revenue rose to $731.1 million, but was down from $1 billion posted in 2008. CME has said it does not expect ad spending to return to pre-crisis levels until 2013.

Shares in the company, partly owned by Time Warner and U.S. investor Ronald Lauder, have dropped 48 percent this year, underperforming a fall of 23 percent for Prague's main index . (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Erica Billingham)