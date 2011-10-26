* Q3 revenue $165.5 mln vs $152.1 mln avg estimate

* Sees FY revenue at $850 mln, confirms forecasts

* Aims to grow in 2012 with strong market share

* Shares drop 1 pct in Prague, underperform (Adds more on outlook, company comments, shares)

PRAGUE, Oct 26 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) CETVsp.PR posted a forecast-beating 23 percent rise in third-quarter revenue and confirmed expectations for a rise in 2011 as its ad markets gradually recover.

The company, active in six central and eastern European markets, said revenue would grow to around $850 million for the full year and operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to $166 million.

The guidance was roughly in line with analysts' forecasts, which the company had said at several times it was comfortable with before releasing its own outlook on Wednesday.

Shares in CME fell 1 percent from an eight-week high to 198 crowns, underperforming a 0.5 percent rise in the Prague market .

Despite a slowdown in central and eastern Europe's economies as a result of the euro zone debt crisis, CME said it would aim to maintain or boost market share and organic growth.

"Although the macroeconomic conditions in 2012 might be challenging, we will endeavor to deliver further growth," CME said.

"In 2012 we will continue to maintain financial discipline, continue to deleverage and focus on further revenue diversification through our one-content, multiple-distribution strategy."

SLOW REBOUND

In 2010, revenue rose to $731.1 million, but still short of the $1 billion it generated in 2008. CME has said it does not expect ad spending to return to pre-crisis levels until 2013.

It said ad spending should rise 2 percent in its markets in the fourth quarter after stagnation in the previous nine months.

CME's third-quarter revenue rose to $165.5 million, helped by currency movements.

Analysts had expected revenue of $152.1 million in the quarter, a weak typically period for broadcasters.

Third-quarter OIBDA was $8.9 million after a loss a year ago but CME swung to a net loss of $82.1 million due to a one-off foreign exchange loss, which analysts had expected.

"Strong local currencies and mild improvements across ad markets in CEE improved the results, hand in hand with increasing market share," Czech bank Ceska Sporitelna said.

Advertising spending in CME's markets, including its largest in the Czech Republic, has slowly recovered from a sharp drop during the economic crisis of 2009.

Shares in CME, partly owned by Time Warner and U.S. investor Ronald Lauder, have dropped 48.5 percent in 2011, versus a fall of 22.5 percent for Prague's main index.

Reuters reported from sources this month that Time Warner and Vivendi would likely place the only two binding bids for a controlling stake in Polish broadcaster TVN worth more than $800 million.

CME officials declined to comment on a conference call on the bid and possible opportunities for CME. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Korselt; Editing by Erica Billingham and Will Waterman)