* Q3 EPS $4.74 vs Street view $4.69

* Expenses up 4 pct, CEO promises below 5-pct expense rise

* Trading up 27 pct, but average per-contract fee falls

* MF Global did not separate accounts correctly-CME CEO (Adds MF Global comments, shares, details on OTC clearing)

By Ann Saphir

Nov 1 CME Group Inc (CME.O), the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as expense growth slowed and Chief Executive Craig Donohue said he would keep costs down.

While rival exchange operators NYSE Euronext NYX.N and Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) want to boost profits with the German exchange's takeover of the big board operator, Donohue has ruled out major acquisitions is focusing on long-term goals such as international expansion and the clearing of over-the-counter derivatives.

To increase profits, Donohue said he would keep expense growth "below 5 percent in 2012 and beyond."

The explicit forecast on cost containment is notable at a company that once relied on ever-higher trading revenue to pad profits.

While trading rose 27 percent in the quarter, CME's average fee per contract has fallen, the European debt crisis and a weak U.S. economic outlook could harm prospects for trading growth.

The failure on Monday of MF Global MF.N, the eighth-largest U.S. futures broker, is also weighing on CME after Donohue said the bankrupt broker did not keep its customers' money separate from its own.

CME is MF Global's main exchange regulator and is responsible for ensuring that its clearing members stay in compliance with rules on customer funds.

"CME has determined MF Global is not in compliance with Commodity Futures Trading Commission and CME customer segregation requirements," Donohue said. Asked if CME's clearinghouse would be on the hook for any losses, Donohue said that it would not be. The same may not go for customers.

"There's always the risk as well that customer funds are not properly protected," he said.

CME shares were down about 5.5 percent on the Nasdaq Stock Market at $260.30, a bigger drop than other exchanges and the stock market.

The company, which operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange, said third-quarter net income rose 29 percent to $316.1 million, or $4.74 a share, from $244.3 million, or $3.66 a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average expected $4.69 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Expenses rose 4 percent to $302 million. The company said expenses would be about $1.23 billion to $1.235 billion, compared with the $1.235 billion the company projected last quarter.

An average 14.7 million contracts changed hands daily in the quarter, up 27 percent from a year earlier, the exchange said. Revenue rose to a quarterly record of $874 million, but the average revenue per contract fell to 77.9 cents a contract last quarter from 81 cents a year earlier.

Executives sought to emphasize longer-term trends on trading, saying that they are encouraged by an increase in activity compared with the pullback after the financial crisis of 2007-2009.

In one important sign of new growth, CME cleared $44 billion in interest-rate and credit default swaps in the quarter, and $35 billion in October alone. CME has said that clearing generates lower profit margins than its main futures trading business. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Maureen Bavdek)