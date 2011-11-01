* Q3 EPS $4.74 vs Street view $4.69
* Expenses up 4 pct, CEO promises below 5-pct expense rise
* Trading up 27 pct, but average per-contract fee falls
* MF Global did not separate accounts correctly-CME CEO
By Ann Saphir
Nov 1 CME Group Inc (CME.O), the biggest U.S.
futures exchange operator, reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit on Tuesday as expense growth slowed and Chief
Executive Craig Donohue said he would keep costs down.
While rival exchange operators NYSE Euronext NYX.N and
Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) want to boost profits with the
German exchange's takeover of the big board operator, Donohue
has ruled out major acquisitions is focusing on long-term goals
such as international expansion and the clearing of
over-the-counter derivatives.
To increase profits, Donohue said he would keep expense
growth "below 5 percent in 2012 and beyond."
The explicit forecast on cost containment is notable at a
company that once relied on ever-higher trading revenue to pad
profits.
While trading rose 27 percent in the quarter, CME's average
fee per contract has fallen, the European debt crisis and a
weak U.S. economic outlook could harm prospects for trading
growth.
The failure on Monday of MF Global MF.N, the
eighth-largest U.S. futures broker, is also weighing on CME
after Donohue said the bankrupt broker did not keep its
customers' money separate from its own.
CME is MF Global's main exchange regulator and is
responsible for ensuring that its clearing members stay in
compliance with rules on customer funds.
"CME has determined MF Global is not in compliance with
Commodity Futures Trading Commission and CME customer
segregation requirements," Donohue said. Asked if CME's
clearinghouse would be on the hook for any losses, Donohue said
that it would not be. The same may not go for customers.
"There's always the risk as well that customer funds are
not properly protected," he said.
CME shares were down about 5.5 percent on the Nasdaq Stock
Market at $260.30, a bigger drop than other exchanges and the
stock market.
The company, which operates the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade and the New York
Mercantile Exchange, said third-quarter net income rose 29
percent to $316.1 million, or $4.74 a share, from $244.3
million, or $3.66 a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average
expected $4.69 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Expenses rose 4 percent to $302 million. The company said
expenses would be about $1.23 billion to $1.235 billion,
compared with the $1.235 billion the company projected last
quarter.
An average 14.7 million contracts changed hands daily in
the quarter, up 27 percent from a year earlier, the exchange
said. Revenue rose to a quarterly record of $874 million, but
the average revenue per contract fell to 77.9 cents a contract
last quarter from 81 cents a year earlier.
Executives sought to emphasize longer-term trends on
trading, saying that they are encouraged by an increase in
activity compared with the pullback after the financial crisis
of 2007-2009.
In one important sign of new growth, CME cleared $44
billion in interest-rate and credit default swaps in the
quarter, and $35 billion in October alone. CME has said that
clearing generates lower profit margins than its main futures
trading business.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Maureen
Bavdek)