* CEO says addressing technical issues to push London launch
* Says not in talks with TOCOM on LNG futures
* Says July hacking only affected a few clients
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, Dec 5 CME Group says the
delayed launch of its first overseas bourse could come in London
in the first quarter of 2014, as the top U.S. futures market
operator intensifies its focus on overseas growth.
CME's London operation, part of its bid to better compete
with European rivals such as Deutsche Boerse, was
previously set to kick off in September, but has been postponed
twice due to technical problems.
"As soon as we tie up some technical details with the Bank
of England, we will launch that exchange," CME Chief Executive
Phupinder Gill told Reuters in an interview in Singapore.
Asked whether the launch could happen in the first quarter
of next year, Gill said: "Very possibly".
The Singaporean took the helm of the Chicago-based company
in May last year with plans to make the 165-year-old U.S.
futures powerhouse more international.
About 20 percent of CME's daily volumes - which averaged
12.1 million contracts in November - come from outside the
United States, mainly from Europe and Asia.
Growth in its Asian business is among the fastest in the
company, with Gill saying revenue-growth in the region has
averaged 35 percent each year for the past three years. CME's
headcount in Asia has expanded by 50 percent over the last two
years to 59 currently, with offices in Beijing, Hong Kong,
Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo.
"Very decidedly, growth for us as a firm is going to come
from outside the U.S.," Gill said on Thursday.
CME's peers appear to be on the same page, with
Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange acquiring
Singapore Mercantile Exchange (SMX) to gain a foothold in Asia,
the main growth engine in global commodities markets.
The $150-million SMX purchase, announced last month, came
less than a week after ICE sealed its $11 billion takeover of
NYSE Euronext.
CME has said it plans to offer foreign-exchange and
commodities contracts on its London-based market.
BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS
CME, which failed in an earlier bid to acquire the London
Metal Exchange, now owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Ltd, is "not looking at any large-scale merger and
acquisition," said Gill.
"What we will continue to do is what I call bolt-on
acquisitions, things that are helpful to the current business
that we have," he said, citing CME's $126 million takeover of
the Kansas City Board of Trade whose wheat futures began
pit-trading on CME's Chicago Board of Trade floor in July.
CME is also not in talks with the Tokyo Commodity Exchange
to create the world's first liquefied natural gas futures
market, Gill said.
Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported last week that TOCOM is in
discussions with CME on the project, with the aim of reaching an
agreement by year-end.
CME has no immediate plans to open an exchange in Asia, but
is looking at its upcoming European bourse "as a proxy for an
Asian exchange", Gill added.
"We have a registration for a platform in London ... (but)
from the time that exchange is open all our customers in Asia
will instantly have access as long as an intermediary that they
deal with is connected," he said, noting that trading in parts
of the Asian timezone overlaps with Europe.
Turning to its U.S. operations, Gill said a cyber attack on
the exchange's swaps clearing service in July, only affected a
"very small number" of clients.
CME only disclosed the cyber intrusion in November as the
exchange along with U.S. government authorities had to
investigate first, Gill said, adding that "no trades were done
and no money was moved" by the hackers.
"The reason it took us a long time was there was an
investigation and that investigation took a while. Once we were
confident that the issue was behind us we made an announcement."
He declined to provide further details, saying the probe is
ongoing.
CME said last month that some customer information on CME's
ClearPort clearing service was compromised, but that there was
no evidence that trades on CME's electronic system were
adversely impacted or that CME's other clearing services were
disrupted. ClearPort handles nearly half a million contracts a
day.
(Editing by Joseph Radford)