CHICAGO Oct 4 About 20 percent of trading at
CME Group Inc (CME.O) comes from outside North America, and
that figure is likely to grow in coming months and years, top
executives at the biggest U.S. futures exchange operator said
on Tuesday.
"This is only the beginning of the internationalization
program," Chief Operating Officer Phupinder Gill told analysts
at CME Group headquarters.
CME has stayed on the sidelines as rivals such as Deutsche
Boerse AG and NYSE Euronext have tried to grow by acquisition,
focusing on expanding international sales at its existing
exchanges instead.
The non-North American trading data, released for the first
time, suggests that CME is making headway on that goal.
Some 44 percent of market data revenue comes from outside
of North America, underscoring the high level of interest in
CME products from abroad, Gill said Tuesday.
CME, which operates the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the
Chicago Board of Trade, and the New York Mercantile Exchange,
gets the bulk of its revenue from trading fees and sales of
market data.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)