UPDATE 5-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
SINGAPORE Feb 28 Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc. and Japanese energy information provider RIM Intelligence have signed an agreement to develop clearing services for over-the-counter risk management products used by the Japanese energy industry.
The products will be listed on the U.S.-based NYMEX exchange, which is owned by CME, and cleared through CME Clearport, the two parties said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Partnerships with market-leading pricing organisations like RIM Intelligence are central to CME Group's strategy of developing regional products and services for customers," said Gary Morsches, CME's managing director for energy products.
A CME spokesman declined to comment on the specific products that will be included under the agreement, and said a launch is expected later this year.
RIM assesses prices for various energy products, including crude oil, oil products, liquefied natural gas and petrochemicals. (Reporting by Francis Kan; editing by Miral Fahmy)
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 16 Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg laid out a vision on Thursday of his company serving as a bulwark against rising isolationism, writing in a letter to users that the company's platform could be the "social infrastructure" for the globe.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 16 Walt Disney Co and major retailers will release the galaxy's newest "Star Wars" toys at a Sept. 1 midnight event ahead of the holiday debut of the next film in the saga, "The Last Jedi," company executives told Reuters.