(For more Reuters coverage of the closing of Chicago's
open-outcry futures pits, please see "Chicago Pits: End of an
Era," ( here )
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, July 1 For many Chicago commodity
traders like Redmond Harkins, little will change when the city's
fabled futures pits shut down after more than 165 years of
open-outcry dealing.
The 27-year veteran dealer will continue taking the
hour-long train trip to the storied Art Deco Chicago Board of
Trade building on West Jackson Boulevard, where most futures
dealers long ago abandoned the art of trading soybeans or hog
futures through flailing hand signals and guttural shouts.
On a recent Wednesday in mid-June, standing at the edge of
an empty rice trading pit, Harkins showed off the tools he has
been using for years: a handheld tablet computer and a mobile
phone. After the futures pits cease to function next week and
options trading migrates to the CME Group Inc's adjacent
financial room in September, he plans to simply claim some
standing room near the new wheat options pit and continue
trading.
"The writing's been on the wall for a while. When they close
this room down, I just need a place to stand and everything else
I need is right here," said Harkins, gesturing at his equipment.
Plucking from one of his jacket's half-dozen pockets a stack
of trading cards - used in bygone days to record trades quickly
in hectic pits - he added: "I wouldn't even know to use these
things any more."
CME Group is planning to shut down most open-outcry futures
trading on July 6 due to dwindling volumes, and migrate trading
to electronic screens. In 2004, nearly 28
percent of all futures trading was conducted on the floor; last
year that share had shrunk to around 1 percent.
The imminent closure of the pits is likely to be the final
straw for some traders, prompting them to hang up their
multicolored trading jackets for the last time. Many others,
however, will maintain a presence on the trading floor even
though they can execute orders electronically from just about
anywhere in the world.
FROM PITS TO CUBES
Many of the booths where brokers once took orders by phone
are being converted to self-contained trading stations grouped
by commodity, making the cavernous trading floor feel more like
a warren of office cubicles than a frenzied financial operation.
In the past, savvy floor veterans would gauge the body
language of rival traders or respond to sudden activity from
major traders to gain an edge. Now, those remaining on the
trading floor hope to draw similar cues from the options pits,
which will remain open. Location matters.
"When there is something going on in the market you want to
talk to someone, you want to sort things out. When you're
sitting in front of a screen and you're not down here, it's a
different feel," said Tom Cawthorne, a hog futures trader with
AgFutures Managed Investments, speaking from the sidelines of
the hog pit.
Fourth-generation grain trader David Hollander, who has been
executing his clients' trades electronically almost exclusively
for years, will be relocating from a pit-side desk in the CBOT
grain trading room to one near the relocated soybean options
pit.
"I plan on being on the floor, at least for the open every
day, to talk to some people and get an idea of what's going on
in the market," he said.
CME Group has finalized all booth allocations and said and
the "vast majority" of trading firm applicants received their
first choice of booth location. All others were allocated spots
in the "general proximity" of the options pits.
Soybean futures trader Thomas Cashman will continue dealing
electronically from a booth high above the floor among a cluster
of booths reserved for electronic trading, a stark contrast to
his current floor-level, pit-side desk.
Quitting the trade was not an option for the 76-year-old
CBOT member, who recently celebrated his 50th wedding
anniversary. Rather than hang up his coat or trade from home, he
will continue to make the 12-minute commute to 141 West Jackson
Boulevard - "for the sake of the marriage," he joked.
(Additional reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing
by Jonathan Leff and Matthew Lewis)