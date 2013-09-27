GENEVA, Sept 27 CME Group Inc, the biggest U.S. futures market operator, will again delay the start of operations at its first exchange abroad in London, it said in a statement to customers on Friday.

"This notice is to advise you that the launch date for CME Europe Ltd. of 29th September has been delayed due to a technical issue around the delivery of physical currencies," the CME told customers on Friday in a memo seen by Reuters.

CME, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade and the New York Mercantile Exchange, had previously postponed the launch of London-based CME Europe Ltd to Sept. 29, for a trade date of Sept. 30, from Sept. 9.

"CME Group has been working very closely with the Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England to achieve full regulatory recognition, and we are committed to achieving a successful CME Europe launch with its broad array of FX products," the statement added.

A spokeswoman for the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)declined to comment.