(Adds comments from CME, plaintiffs' lawyer)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Dec 3 A U.S. judge on Thursday
dismissed a lawsuit accusing CME Group Inc, the world's
largest futures exchange operator, of favoring high-frequency
traders by selling them access to market data ahead of other
investors.
Three CME Group customers filed the lawsuit last year
claiming that the Chicago-based company had created a
marketplace fraught with manipulation and "surreptitious
trading" by fast traders that caused the prices of futures
contracts to be artificial.
The customers - William Braman, Mark Mendelson and John
Simms - are considering their options after Judge John Robert
Blakey in Chicago dismissed the case, said Victor Stewart, one
of their lawyers.
"CME Group has maintained since this suit was filed that the
case was without merit and is gratified that today the judge
concluded that it should not proceed further," company
spokeswoman Laurie Bischel said.
High-frequency traders use computer algorithms to obtain
split-second advantages when placing trades, and are responsible
for more than half of all U.S. trading volume.
The U.S. Department of Justice and other federal and state
investigators have probed the practice, which came under
increased scrutiny last year with the publication of Michael
Lewis' book "Flash Boys: A Wall Street Revolt."
Braman, Mendelson and Simms failed to allege that they had
suffered actual losses on any specific transactions from CME
Group's policies toward high-frequency traders, Blakey said in
an opinion. They also did not show that artificial prices
existed at CME Group or that company executives had made false
statements about market data, he said.
"This Court's task is not to adjudicate the fairness or
appropriateness of high-frequency trading," Blakey said.
The three customers had alleged that CME Group and its
Chicago Board of Trade unit gave high-frequency traders early
access to buy and sell orders. They said this deprived other
investors of the transparent, real-time market data that they
were paying for and thought they were receiving.
The lawsuit had sought class-action status for customers in
CME Group's financial futures contracts, as well as
agricultural, energy, metal, equity index, foreign exchange and
interest rate futures and options contracts.
The case was Braman et al v CME Group Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 14-02646.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Andrew Hay)