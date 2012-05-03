May 3 The CME Group said it has received a 90-day extension from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to implement the controversial new rule in its margin policy for non-hedge positions.

The new policy, which was announced late on Wednesday and is required by the CFTC, will now be introduced on Aug. 5, rather than May 7, it said in a statement.

The Chicago-based commodities and energy exchange said its clearing division will work with the regulator to address member-customers' concerns during the extension period. (Reporting By Josephine Mason; Editing by Gary Hill)